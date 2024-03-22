Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 170,076 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 438,106 shares.The stock last traded at $24.01 and had previously closed at $23.92.

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco DB Agriculture Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 277.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 1,888.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $104,000.

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Company Profile

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

