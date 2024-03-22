Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) Trading 2.3% Higher

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $29.36 and last traded at $29.20. 428,201 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 3,025,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATMU has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Get Atmus Filtration Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ATMU

Atmus Filtration Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.29.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 135.12%. The company had revenue of $399.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.55 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Atmus Filtration Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 20.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atmus Filtration Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmus Filtration Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.