IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $7.13 Million Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $7,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth $29,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 196.3% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northrop Grumman news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.68, for a total transaction of $95,482.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,784.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Kathryn G. Simpson sold 1,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.37, for a total value of $573,321.01. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,761.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 210 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.68, for a total transaction of $95,482.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,784.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,149 shares of company stock worth $1,421,147 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $560.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $505.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective (down from $515.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $494.33.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NOC traded up $2.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $469.90. 154,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.15. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $414.56 and a 52 week high of $496.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $457.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $459.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.34.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.47. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $1.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.49%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

