IFM Investors Pty Ltd Decreases Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,298 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,683 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $7,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 93,196 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 5,412 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 55,633 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,342,000 after acquiring an additional 19,173 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 41,487 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 5,595 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 13,909 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 1.0 %

FIS traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.52. 1,297,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,648,982. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.64 and a 200 day moving average of $58.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.91 and a 52 week high of $72.36.

Fidelity National Information Services Cuts Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 54.30%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.27.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.32 per share, with a total value of $44,335.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,286.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

