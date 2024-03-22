Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Trading Up 5%

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.51 and last traded at $2.51. Approximately 364,192 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 2,247,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.39.

Separately, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Cronos Group from $1.78 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th.

The company has a market capitalization of $964.69 million, a P/E ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.04.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.15 million. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 84.15%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new position in Cronos Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 21,218.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 14,853 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 19,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Cronos Group during the second quarter worth about $43,000. 8.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones brand in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

