IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 702 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $7,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 168.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Charter Communications by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

CHTR traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $292.62. 423,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,712,560. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The company has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.96. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $270.41 and a 52-week high of $458.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $378.43.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.76 by ($1.69). The business had revenue of $13.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 32.32% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 33.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on CHTR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $460.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $445.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $410.94.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

