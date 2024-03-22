IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 560 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,527 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $7,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 1,365.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.19.

NASDAQ TEAM traded down $5.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $191.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 839,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,277. Atlassian Co. has a 12 month low of $128.02 and a 12 month high of $258.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 34.56%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.55, for a total value of $594,158.50. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 171,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,296,180.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.51, for a total transaction of $1,965,560.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.55, for a total value of $594,158.50. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 171,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,296,180.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 284,918 shares of company stock valued at $62,976,053 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

