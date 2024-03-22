ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Shares Up 3.2%

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.45 and last traded at $6.39. Approximately 352,888 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 2,722,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADMA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics Stock Performance

Insider Activity at ADMA Biologics

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

In other ADMA Biologics news, Director Steve Elms sold 407,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $2,527,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,208,671 shares in the company, valued at $19,925,846.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 639,895 shares of company stock worth $3,927,169 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ADMA Biologics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 360.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 61,909 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 199,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 38,715 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 36,967 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics during the 1st quarter worth $1,665,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ADMA Biologics by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,107,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,517,000 after purchasing an additional 31,791 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

About ADMA Biologics

(Get Free Report)

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.