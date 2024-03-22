IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $8,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 61,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $147,913.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,235.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $147,913.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $47,774.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,388.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,250 shares of company stock valued at $352,014 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

NYSE:ES traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.14. 665,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,305,996. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.24. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $52.03 and a 12-month high of $81.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.92% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently -226.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho raised Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.