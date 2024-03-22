IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $8.62 Million Stock Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,469 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Block were worth $8,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Decatur Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Block by 11.1% during the first quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Block during the first quarter valued at about $387,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Block during the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Block by 31.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 6,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Block during the second quarter valued at about $516,000. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $42,180.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,823 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,318.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 111,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total transaction of $8,748,317.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 443,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,705,838.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $42,180.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,425,318.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 258,056 shares of company stock worth $18,407,064. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on SQ. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Block from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Block from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Block from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Block from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Block presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.44.

Block Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of SQ stock traded down $2.86 on Friday, hitting $81.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,404,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,070,184. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.94. The company has a market cap of $49.99 billion, a PE ratio of 479.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.55. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $38.85 and a one year high of $87.52.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. Block had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 0.04%. Research analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Stories

