IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 383 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $7,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 15.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at about $7,768,000. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.8% during the third quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 9.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,015,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,126,000 after acquiring an additional 85,330 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of STZ stock traded down $1.71 on Friday, hitting $267.64. 236,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,202,901. The firm has a market cap of $48.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $213.67 and a 52 week high of $273.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 42.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.37.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In other news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total value of $88,746,200.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,629,409.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

See Also

