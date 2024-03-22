The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,193 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $6,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 221.9% during the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 62,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,075,000 after purchasing an additional 43,280 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,411,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,776,000 after purchasing an additional 381,860 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 50,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,245,000 after purchasing an additional 17,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1,441.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 43,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,323,000 after purchasing an additional 40,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EL shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.71.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSE:EL traded down $4.42 on Friday, reaching $141.83. 705,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,788,718. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.86 and a 200-day moving average of $138.88. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.22 and a 52-week high of $260.46.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 203.08%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

