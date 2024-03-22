Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Stock Holdings Reduced by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $6,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,346,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,078,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703,434 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $261,300,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 338.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,288,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537,941 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth about $197,875,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,142,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $591,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,714 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Global Payments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Global Payments from $138.00 to $137.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Global Payments from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Global Payments from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.92.

Global Payments Trading Down 1.6 %

Global Payments stock traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $132.45. 575,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,290,060. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.96. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.12 and a fifty-two week high of $141.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.39.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.46%.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.