IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $8.32 Million Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $8,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 23.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,523,000 after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at $724,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 62.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AMP traded down $4.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $431.25. 120,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,977. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.85 and a 52 week high of $437.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $43.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $398.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $364.37.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.94 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Evercore ISI lowered Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their target price for the company from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $422.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total transaction of $3,296,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,411,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total transaction of $3,296,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,411,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.60, for a total value of $1,546,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,832,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,285 shares of company stock worth $34,741,478. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

