IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 2,851 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,851 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $8,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,536,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,324,267,000 after purchasing an additional 95,396 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $821,569,000 after purchasing an additional 11,960,552 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,119,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $754,838,000 after buying an additional 639,246 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,653,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $687,808,000 after buying an additional 198,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 19.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,704,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $550,413,000 after buying an additional 1,261,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $171,371.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DD. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded DuPont de Nemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

View Our Latest Report on DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:DD traded up $0.82 on Friday, hitting $75.88. The stock had a trading volume of 602,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,435,487. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.43. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.14 and a 1 year high of $78.74. The stock has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.39.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.44%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.