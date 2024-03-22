IFM Investors Pty Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $6,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

NYSE ROK traded down $4.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $285.16. 414,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,074,585. The company has a market capitalization of $32.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.11 and a 12-month high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on ROK shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $351.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total value of $167,448.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,482.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 637 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total transaction of $167,448.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,482.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.52, for a total transaction of $140,260.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,519.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,877 shares of company stock valued at $5,058,772 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Further Reading

