IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $9.06 Million Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Welltower were worth $9,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,757,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,615,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,673 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,409,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,320,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929,873 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Welltower by 4.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,229,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,607,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,482 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth about $1,104,830,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 25.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,925,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,058,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WELL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Welltower from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Welltower in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.69.

Welltower Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:WELL traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $92.74. The stock had a trading volume of 337,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,629,665. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.56 and its 200 day moving average is $87.73. The company has a market cap of $52.76 billion, a PE ratio of 145.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.18 and a 52 week high of $94.63.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Welltower’s payout ratio is 381.26%.

Welltower Company Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.