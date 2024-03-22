IFM Investors Pty Ltd Reduces Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in KLA were worth $16,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $605.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $565.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $637.89.

KLAC stock traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $710.47. The company had a trading volume of 125,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $649.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $561.56. The company has a market capitalization of $96.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.34. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $355.88 and a 52 week high of $729.15.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 22.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.46%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

