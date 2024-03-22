IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 70,541 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 45.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 226,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 70,541 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Newmont were worth $9,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 242.2% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $226,930.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,396.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Price Performance

NYSE NEM traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.94. 3,155,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,440,977. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $29.42 and a 52-week high of $52.76. The company has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a PE ratio of -14.52, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.76 and its 200-day moving average is $37.09.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.95% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently -42.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NEM. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Argus downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.97.

Newmont Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Featured Stories

