IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 1,420 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $8,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in Travelers Companies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 111,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Travelers Companies by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 124.9% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 7,649 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $2,201,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 246,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,919,000 after acquiring an additional 16,580 shares during the period. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Travelers Companies stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $225.45. 161,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,534,434. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.33 and a 12 month high of $227.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $51.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.58.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 31.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on TRV shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TD Cowen started coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.38.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 26,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.76, for a total transaction of $5,666,437.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,291,671.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.54, for a total value of $533,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at $54,490,710.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 26,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.76, for a total transaction of $5,666,437.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,291,671.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,775 shares of company stock worth $23,343,903. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

