IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 292 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $8,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.5% during the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.7% in the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 7,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.4% in the third quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 5,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of PRU stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.32. 244,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,583,102. The company has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.23 and its 200 day moving average is $100.42. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.37 and a 1 year high of $116.62.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $13.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.99 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Pgim Strategic Investments, In bought 1,191,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.17 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,997.15. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,056,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,105,427.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 7,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $782,792.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,642,656.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Pgim Strategic Investments, In acquired 1,191,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.17 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,997.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,056,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,105,427.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,255 shares of company stock worth $3,215,664 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on PRU shares. Raymond James cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.60.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

