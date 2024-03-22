DA Davidson Cuts HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) Price Target to $23.00

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 79.83% from the stock’s previous close.
HireQuest Stock Performance
HQI stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.79. 11,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,756. HireQuest has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $29.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.67. The company has a market cap of $177.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.12.
HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $9.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.42 million. HireQuest had a net margin of 24.44% and a return on equity of 14.14%. On average, research analysts anticipate that HireQuest will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About HireQuest
HireQuest, Inc provides temporary staffing solutions in the United States. It offers staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled industrial and construction personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and permanent placement services. The company also specializes in commercial and non-CDL drivers.
