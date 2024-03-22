DA Davidson Cuts HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) Price Target to $23.00

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 79.83% from the stock’s previous close.

HireQuest Stock Performance

HQI stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.79. 11,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,756. HireQuest has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $29.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.67. The company has a market cap of $177.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.12.

Get HireQuest alerts:

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $9.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.42 million. HireQuest had a net margin of 24.44% and a return on equity of 14.14%. On average, research analysts anticipate that HireQuest will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About HireQuest

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HQI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in HireQuest during the first quarter worth $232,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in HireQuest by 38.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in HireQuest in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of HireQuest by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HireQuest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,448,000. 11.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

HireQuest, Inc provides temporary staffing solutions in the United States. It offers staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled industrial and construction personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and permanent placement services. The company also specializes in commercial and non-CDL drivers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HireQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.