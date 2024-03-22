Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Holdings Raised by Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTRA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,267,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $305,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $3,011,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $400,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $3,218,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $364,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at $2,449,327.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on CTRA shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Coterra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.85.

Coterra Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CTRA traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.45. The stock had a trading volume of 790,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,069,422. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.34. The firm has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.20. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.66 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.06). Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 39.25%.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

