Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,120 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,139 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,146,861 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,339,879,000 after purchasing an additional 175,765 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Medtronic by 4.9% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,493,771 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,774,598,000 after buying an additional 1,475,241 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 9.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,777,808 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,863,229,000 after buying an additional 1,994,123 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,392,467 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,597,954,000 after acquiring an additional 508,205 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 127,655.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,160,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,544,000 after purchasing an additional 14,149,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.53. The company had a trading volume of 605,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,225,803. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.61. The company has a market capitalization of $110.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.76. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $92.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.90%.

MDT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.91.

In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $2,613,065.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,842.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

