RiverPark Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 251 Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 251 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 5.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 6.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the first quarter worth about $253,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Guidewire Software during the first quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 2.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Guidewire Software Price Performance

NYSE GWRE opened at $113.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.42. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.45 and a 52-week high of $122.35.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total value of $51,341.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,114,470.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Guidewire Software news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total value of $51,341.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,114,470.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.77, for a total value of $119,077.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,065.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,618 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,918 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GWRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Guidewire Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Guidewire Software from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.11.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

