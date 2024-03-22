Parkside Investments LLC Lowers Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Parkside Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,105 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. EOG Resources accounts for approximately 1.6% of Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $9,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 530.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EOG shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.25.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:EOG opened at $126.08 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.56 and a 1 year high of $136.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.39.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.4 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 27.98%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

