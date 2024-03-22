RiverPark Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

RiverPark Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,057 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,323,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,824,150,000 after purchasing an additional 38,432 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,633,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $959,144,000 after purchasing an additional 18,147 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,934,683 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $746,034,000 after buying an additional 437,069 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,865,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $719,198,000 after acquiring an additional 310,347 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,659,260 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $603,418,000 after acquiring an additional 51,572 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of LULU stock opened at $415.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $464.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $441.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.33. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $304.19 and a 52-week high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LULU. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $429.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. BNP Paribas cut Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $430.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $531.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $500.52.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

