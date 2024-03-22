Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.20 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $4,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 716,135.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,341,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,870,000 after buying an additional 20,338,242 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 184.8% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 534,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,093,000 after acquiring an additional 347,103 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 327.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 426,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,470,000 after purchasing an additional 326,864 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,708,000 after purchasing an additional 226,851 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,104,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $298.60. 17,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,680. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $223.83 and a twelve month high of $300.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.36.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

