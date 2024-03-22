IFM Investors Pty Ltd Makes New $16.64 Million Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 125,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,635,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in Fiserv by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the third quarter worth about $767,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 881.0% during the second quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 72,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,206,000 after acquiring an additional 65,534 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 59.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,188,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,227,000 after acquiring an additional 443,117 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Fiserv by 60.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 178,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,531,000 after acquiring an additional 67,492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on FI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Fiserv from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Fiserv from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. BNP Paribas raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Fiserv from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.04.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $216,993.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,350,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 277,367 shares of company stock valued at $38,579,641. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FI traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $156.18. 783,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,553,548. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.71 and its 200 day moving average is $130.97. The company has a market capitalization of $92.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $157.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

