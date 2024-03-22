IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 167 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Progressive were worth $18,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $840,885,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $802,968,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Progressive by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,554,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,002,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,449 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Group LP purchased a new stake in Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,590,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Progressive by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,721,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $871,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 13,110 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $2,127,228.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,737 shares in the company, valued at $75,570,485.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 13,110 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $2,127,228.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,737 shares in the company, valued at $75,570,485.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $5,645,965.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,859.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,949 shares of company stock worth $10,671,740. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on PGR. Raymond James downgraded shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $188.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.39.

Progressive Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of PGR traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $206.72. 665,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,408,348. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $111.41 and a twelve month high of $207.87. The stock has a market cap of $121.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.53. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.92%.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

