Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC Has $6.40 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,834 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $6,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,510,000. Swmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 63,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Goodman Financial Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 681,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,135,000 after acquiring an additional 16,261 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,345,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,391,000 after acquiring an additional 491,713 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDW traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,302,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,266,850. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.77. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $35.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

