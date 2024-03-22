IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 8,928 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 501,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,928 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in CSX were worth $17,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 23,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 11,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its position in CSX by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 31,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 14,148 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in CSX by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 88,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSX Stock Down 0.9 %

CSX stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.54. 2,577,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,603,228. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $27.60 and a 12-month high of $40.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.54.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 26.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.24.

CSX Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

