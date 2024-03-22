IFM Investors Pty Ltd Lowers Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,666 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $21,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,564,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,559 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $783,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,260 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grey Street Capital LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 36,565 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,878,000 after buying an additional 8,785 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VRTX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $397.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $417.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total transaction of $2,785,977.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,406.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total transaction of $2,785,977.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,406.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total value of $1,354,013.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,250,727.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,029 shares of company stock valued at $7,989,227 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

VRTX traded down $2.73 on Friday, hitting $412.98. 244,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,338,442. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $424.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $388.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.35. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $300.67 and a 52 week high of $448.40.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.35. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 36.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.