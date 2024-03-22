Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Shares Up 3.2% After Analyst Upgrade

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.2% during trading on Friday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $30.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Tsakos Energy Navigation traded as high as $26.11 and last traded at $26.07. Approximately 153,145 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 254,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.25.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,048,370 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,749,000 after acquiring an additional 495,349 shares during the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,953,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 518,534 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after buying an additional 48,522 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 447,857 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,582,000 after buying an additional 76,457 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 404,801 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,865,000 after buying an additional 28,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.22 and a 200 day moving average of $22.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23 and a beta of -0.15.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. It also operates a fleet of double-hull vessels, comprising of conventional tankers, LNG carriers, and suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

