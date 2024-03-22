IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 1,396 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $28,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter worth $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in S&P Global by 45.8% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the third quarter valued at $35,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPGI. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.25.

S&P Global Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of S&P Global stock traded down $6.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $421.74. The stock had a trading volume of 423,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,627. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $434.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $409.65. The stock has a market cap of $135.07 billion, a PE ratio of 52.07, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $327.08 and a 12 month high of $461.16.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.23%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Dow Jones Indices segments.

