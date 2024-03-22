IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 959 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 959 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $22,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 950.0% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.7 %

PM traded down $0.67 on Friday, hitting $91.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,376,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,188,234. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.23 and a 1 year high of $101.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.57. The firm has a market cap of $142.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.61.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 116.29%. The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.59%.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In other news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $181,380.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,050.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $772,447.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,860,113.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $181,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,050.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,250 shares of company stock worth $1,411,128 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on PM. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.40.

Read Our Latest Report on Philip Morris International

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

