IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 925 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $20,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADI. Vest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth $283,000. Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 40,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,093,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,973,000. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADI. Barclays boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total transaction of $1,921,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,524.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

ADI traded down $1.76 on Friday, hitting $193.39. 387,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,477,441. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.99 and a 52 week high of $202.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $192.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.05.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.83%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

