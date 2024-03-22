3M (NYSE:MMM) Position Increased by Joule Financial LLC

Joule Financial LLC increased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,104 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMM. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in 3M by 15.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 110,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,391,000 after buying an additional 14,775 shares in the last quarter. RBO & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $340,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,855,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Price Performance

MMM stock opened at $107.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.82. 3M has a 1 year low of $85.35 and a 1 year high of $113.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market cap of $59.63 billion, a PE ratio of -8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.00.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -47.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 3M news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

