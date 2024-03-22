IFM Investors Pty Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 855,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 8,285 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Comcast were worth $37,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Comcast by 94.1% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth about $695,100,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMCSA. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

CMCSA stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,990,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,224,213. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.30. The company has a market capitalization of $169.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.18%.

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

