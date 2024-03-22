FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Given New $320.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $293.00 to $320.00 in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FDX. Melius upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com downgraded FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 11th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price target on FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.48.

NYSE:FDX opened at $264.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.20. FedEx has a 52 week low of $213.80 and a 52 week high of $285.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $246.19 and a 200-day moving average of $251.46.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.41 EPS. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that FedEx will post 17.52 EPS for the current year.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,834.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Sentry LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $1,811,748,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $700,291,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the third quarter worth about $496,611,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 29.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,063,938 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,076,619,000 after purchasing an additional 916,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in FedEx by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,667,462 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,686,738,000 after purchasing an additional 880,894 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

