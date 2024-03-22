IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $31.15 Million Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Amgen were worth $31,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,938,000. Avity Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,799,000 after buying an additional 5,190 shares during the last quarter. Talbot Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 38,504 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,090,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 19,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,752,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.30.

Amgen Price Performance

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $277.45. The stock had a trading volume of 550,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,032,316. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $329.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $148.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $292.52 and a 200-day moving average of $279.80.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 72.06%.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.