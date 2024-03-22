United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vista Investment Management boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 4,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 18,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 3,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.19.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $155.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $151.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.66. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.68 and a 52 week high of $197.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Eva C. Boratto bought 1,400 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

