FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Given Market Perform Rating at Oppenheimer

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on FedEx from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on FedEx from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on FedEx from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.48.

FedEx stock opened at $264.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $66.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $246.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.46. FedEx has a 52 week low of $213.80 and a 52 week high of $285.53.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FedEx will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 11.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 133,075 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $35,254,000 after purchasing an additional 13,197 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 595,122 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $157,660,000 after purchasing an additional 13,642 shares during the period. Skba Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.3% in the third quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 39,320 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $10,417,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 21.2% in the third quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 80,348 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $21,286,000 after purchasing an additional 14,036 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in FedEx in the third quarter worth $1,453,000. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

