Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Has $1.49 Million Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lessened its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,897 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 60.2% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 42.5% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $292.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $213.80 and a 1-year high of $292.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $246.19 and its 200 day moving average is $251.46.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at $836,638.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Cowen upped their target price on FedEx from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on FedEx from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Melius Research upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, March 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.22.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

