IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 2,877 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,877 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in General Electric were worth $26,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in shares of General Electric by 281.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 355 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GE shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $153.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.54.

General Electric Stock Down 0.3 %

General Electric stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $176.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,960,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,933,929. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.28. General Electric has a 12-month low of $90.32 and a 12-month high of $177.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $146.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.16.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

