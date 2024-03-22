IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 2,315 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Prologis were worth $24,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,924,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,395,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783,742 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,762,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,294,586,000 after purchasing an additional 299,124 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Prologis by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,519,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,853,633,000 after buying an additional 1,034,211 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,224,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,820,577,000 after buying an additional 197,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,643,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

PLD stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 596,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,091,008. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.64 and a 12 month high of $137.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.51. The company has a market cap of $119.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 116.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.47.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

