Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Reduces Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lowered its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. TheStreet upgraded United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Argus downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.19.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 1.8 %

UPS opened at $158.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $134.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.68 and a 52 week high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 83.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Eva C. Boratto bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

