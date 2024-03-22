Trilogy Capital Inc. Has $231,000 Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Trilogy Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DGX. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on DGX shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.18.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DGX traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $128.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,822. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.07. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $119.59 and a one year high of $148.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 37.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.88, for a total value of $706,312.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,610.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.88, for a total value of $706,312.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,610.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total transaction of $83,378.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,071,584.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,202. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Further Reading

