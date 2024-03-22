iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 40.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,564 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,003,051,000 after acquiring an additional 28,991,285 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,294,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,189,000 after buying an additional 3,815,686 shares during the period. Packer & Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,443,000. WealthNavi Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 3,909,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,787,000 after buying an additional 1,588,425 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,473,000. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

iShares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.98. 2,625,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,401,512. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.91. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $41.66.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

