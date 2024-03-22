IFM Investors Pty Ltd Trims Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,587 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 0.9% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $73,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Mastercard by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,035 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,796 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,737,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $719,000. Talbot Financial LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,440,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Mastercard by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 31,439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,409,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total value of $7,632,649.78. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,832,644.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 7,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.92, for a total transaction of $3,736,447.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,672,828.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total value of $7,632,649.78. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at $5,832,644.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,428 shares of company stock worth $23,211,617. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Price Performance

Mastercard stock traded down $6.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $482.54. The stock had a trading volume of 683,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,415,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.30, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $346.31 and a 1-year high of $490.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $458.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $424.14.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to buyback $11.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.35.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Mastercard

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.